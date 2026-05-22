Ridglan Farms beagles: Share pictures, video of your newly-adopted rescue

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The Brief FOX6 Investigators invites you to share our photos and videos of your Ridglan Farms rescue. Your beagle could be featured in an upcoming story with FOX6 Investigators.



The Wisconsin Humane Society has already adopted out nearly 50 beagles from Ridglan Farms, and another 80 are in foster homes.

Do you have a Ridglan rescue?

What you can do:

If you have a Ridglan Farms rescue at home, the FOX6 Investigators want to hear from you.

Share your pictures and video with us by CLICKING HERE. We'd like to know how it started, and how it is going for you and your family.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Your Ridglan beagle could be featured in an upcoming story with FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn.

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