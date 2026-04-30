Ridglan Farms beagle rescue; Wisconsin shelters prepare for dogs

The Brief About 1,500 beagles are set to be rescued from Ridglan Farms as part of a major deal. The Dane County Humane Society is preparing about 500 dogs, with 150 going to Wisconsin Humane Society in Milwaukee, and more in Green Bay. Officials are asking for foster families and donations as shelters prepare for the influx.



About 1,500 beagles at Ridglan Farms are set to be rescued as part of a major deal involving two animal welfare organizations.

Deal to rescue 1,500 beagles

What we know:

The Wisconsin facility, long used to breed dogs for medical research, has faced years of scrutiny and activism over its practices.

The agreement, involving Big Dog Ranch Rescue and the Center for a Humane Economy, comes as Ridglan prepares to surrender its breeding license by July. Advocates say the goal is to secure the dogs before they can be sold to other research operations.

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The deal follows months of escalating protests, including a large attempted raid in April that led to clashes with law enforcement.

Transport trucks are expected to arrive at the breeding facility on Friday afternoon, May 1. That will begin a 10-day effort to transport, medically screen and distribute beagles across the country.

Local shelters prepare for arrivals

Local perspective:

Now, local organizations are preparing for what comes next.

The Dane County Humane Society is preparing to take in about 500 of the rescued dogs, with 150 expected to go to the Wisconsin Humane Society in Milwaukee.

The dogs are expected to be distributed across six campuses, including additional locations in Racine, Kenosha, Ozaukee and Door counties, as well as Green Bay. About half will be going to Green Bay specifically.

"It is a lot of dogs to take in in a short amount of time," said Director of Communications at Wisconsin Humane Society, Angela Speed. "For many of these dogs, it'll be the first time they want a leash. Or a collar, or walked in the grass, played with toys, like the whole world will be new for them, and it's really just such an honor to be on that journey."

Foster families, adopters needed

What they're saying:

Humane Society officials say they are working to make space for the incoming dogs while continuing to care for animals already in their facilities.

"We are asking for foster parents for the dogs currently in our facilities, but also for this incoming wave of beagles," Speed said. "I cannot emphasize enough importance of foster families because it's like having another shelter, and it's a home environment where animals tend to do better."

Adoptions are also expected to follow, with interest already growing.

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"I’m thinking about adopting a dog and I know that all the animals that are here need home," said Bria Wigley, a Milwaukee resident looking to adopt. "What better place to come here, see if there's one that wants me back."

There will be a process in place once the dogs become available.

"Adoptions are first come, first served, as long as it's a good fit," Speed said. "Foster parents, if they fall in love, they typically get first dibs."

Additional resources

What you can do:

The Wisconsin Humane Society says it is also seeking donations of supplies, including treats, toys, crates and carriers, as well as financial support.

Information on how to fill out an application for fostering or adoption of a beagle can be found on the Big Dog Ranch Rescue website and through the Dane County Humane Society.

Beagles for scientific research

Timeline:

How did we get here?

2017: Animal rights group Direct Action Everywhere breaks into Ridglan Farms, records video inside the facility and removes three beagles.

August 2021: The Dane County District Attorney files burglary and theft charges against activist Wayne Hsiung and two others.

March 2024: Just before trial, Ridglan Farms asks for the charges to be dropped, citing reported death threats.

Spring 2024: Hsiung and the group Dane4Dogs petition the court to appoint a special prosecutor to pursue criminal charges against Ridglan Farms.

Fall 2024: Former employees testify at a public hearing about conditions at the facility.

January 2025: A Dane County judge finds probable cause that Ridglan Farms committed animal cruelty violations.

April 2025: Ridglan Farms files a lawsuit against Dane4Dogs, accusing the group of extortion.

September 2025: The state Veterinary Examining Board suspends Ridglan Farms’ lead veterinarian.

October 2025: Ridglan Farms agrees to surrender its breeding license by July 2026 to avoid criminal charges.

March 15, 2026: Activists enter the facility again and remove more than 20 beagles.

April 18, 2026: Hundreds of protesters attempt to breach the facility but are met by a large law enforcement response.

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