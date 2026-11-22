The Brief Milwaukee attorney Joe Goode helped broker the deal to free more than 2,100 Ridglan Farms beagles between May and August. Goode and a pair of rescue organizations were ‘close’ to a deal two days before a thousand protesters attempted to raid the farm. More than 50 activists still face criminal charges from a March 15 break-in that drew national attention to the plight of the Ridglan beagles.



It has been six months since rescue organizations first announced they had an agreement to free the Ridglan Farms beagles. Now, for the first time, the Milwaukee attorney who brokered that deal is speaking out.

Milwaukee negotiator is talking

Local perspective:

For 60 years, Ridglan Farms in rural Dane County bred beagles for lab experiments. That is, until relentless pressure from animal rights activists set the stage for a dramatic showdown and opened the door to a deal that spared the lives of more than 2,000 dogs.

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Born into captivity and bred for science, more than 2,000 beagles are now free, thanks in part to Joe Goode, a corporate trial lawyer in Milwaukee's Third Ward.

"It was all pro bono work, I didn’t get paid a dime for what I did," said Joe Goode, managing partner at LLG.

"To watch a dog who has never seen sunlight, who has never walked on grass, do that for the first time? That’s pretty cool," Goode said.

Goode does not consider himself an animal rights activist.

"I’m not a big believer in that approach," Goode said.

But it was activists who set the wheels in motion for Ridglan Farms' demise.

Activists sneak into Ridglan

The backstory:

In 2017, Hsiung and two others snuck into Ridglan in the middle of the night and removed three beagles.

"If the only way we can get any attention on what’s happening inside Ridglan Farms is for them to prosecute us, then we have to do that," Hsiung said at the time.

The district attorney charged them with theft, then dismissed the case before it went to trial. So Hsiung turned the tables, accusing Ridglan of animal cruelty.

"It’s activists who got the Dane County Circuit judge to appoint a special prosecutor," Goode said.

La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke reached a settlement with Ridglan's owners, requiring them to surrender their state breeding license by the summer of 2026.

"This was the center of their business model," said Wayne Pacelle, President of the Center for a Humane Economy.

‘We will give you money’

What they're saying:

With more than 2,000 dogs still on site, Pacelle saw an opening.

"What we were trying to do was give them an exit ramp," Pacelle said.

He is also President of Animal Wellness Action, which lobbied Congress in 2022 to pass the FDA Modernization Act 2.0. It eliminated the requirement that new drugs be tested in animals.

"Pharma companies and others were going to no longer need beagles," Pacelle said.

And now Ridglan would no longer be able to sell them.

"So it was that combination that created opportunity for us," Pacelle said.

"Wayne sees an opportunity, he calls me," Goode said.

Goode is on the board of Pacelle's nonprofit and was already familiar with Ridglan Farms' lawyer, Eric McLeod.

"And I just called him blind," Goode said.

His appeal was economic.

"I wanted to treat this as the business deal that I viewed it as, which is what it was. This was a ‘You sell us dogs, we will give you money,’" Goode said.

‘Open rescue’ draws national attention

Turning point:

Progress was slow until March 15, when Hsiung and 60 other activists broke into Ridglan Farms and hauled away 22 beagles.

The so-called "open rescue" drew international attention, and Lauree Simmons was watching.

"And I said, 'We have to get these dogs out of there,'" Simmons said.

The founder of Florida's Big Dog Ranch Rescue called Ridglan Farms herself.

"We would like to get these dogs out and give 'em the opportunity to go into adoptive homes," said Lauree Simmons of Big Dog Ranch Rescue.

Simmons and Pacelle soon united their efforts to buy the beagles, but it was Goode and McLeod who had to work out the terms.

"You had an attorney who was not only negotiating with us, but negotiating with the Ridglan family leadership, and they were deeply hurt by this whole process," Pacelle said.

On April 16, Goode said talks were close.

"Through that Thursday, Eric and I were actively trading offers and trying to get it done," Goode said.

But there was one major distraction.

"An outside animal activist group has planned a protest and intentional break-in of private property," said Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett.

Preparing for battle

Timeline:

Hsiung had publicly advertised a second "open rescue" for Sunday, April 19, this time with more than 2,000 activists.

"We said, ‘We want to get these dogs out before you have a whole raid on the property,’" Simmons said.

"Was the threat of that leverage to try to cut this deal?" asked Bryan Polcyn.

"I don’t think it’s leverage. It’s that there are many ways to get the outcome," Hsiung said.

On Friday, April 17, two days before the advertised event, Simmons came to Wisconsin ready to rescue.

"We had 4 vehicles up there, 3 sprinter vans, and our big bus, and our staff, ready to go," Simmons said.

"Would you still have gone that weekend?" asked Polcyn.

"No. No. I mean, I think if there had been a deal, that was all we wanted," Hsiung said.

But their hopes were dashed when Ridglan paused negotiations to prepare for battle.

"We were not even close to a decision," Pacelle said.

"Friday into Saturday, all hell broke loose, right?" Goode said.

By 9 o'clock Saturday morning – one day early – an estimated 1,000 activists and protesters descended on Ridglan Farms, many attempting to breach the perimeter fence, which Ridglan had fortified with hay bales and a manure-filled trench.

"And I woke up to my phone exploding to the fact there were all of these other things going on," Goode said.

This time, Dane County sheriff's deputies and officers from 16 other agencies were ready and waiting with rubber bullets and tear gas. They made 25 arrests, and protesters did not remove a single beagle.

"But I think that Ridglan realized that day that the war was not going to end for them," Pacelle said.

Million-dollar offer

Powerful allies:

Within hours of the failed rescue, Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump and a board member of Big Dog Ranch, made a public appeal.

"Ridglan Farms, please do the right thing," she said in a video posted on Instagram. "They've been offered a million dollars. And they have refused."

Just four days later, Simmons repeated the offer in a pre-recorded interview for FOX6's Open Record podcast.

"Basically, we’ll give you a million dollars. Let us have these 2,000 dogs," Simmons said.

But before that interview was published, Simmons and Pacelle made a surprise announcement.

"We have reached an accord with Ridglan Farms," Pacelle said.

The first beagles started coming out May 1. And by August, more than 2,100 dogs once destined for science labs were on their way to a new, better life.

"That’s an awesome story. And anybody that has a Ridglan dog – and I’ve met many of them – that’s cool," Goode said.

Bigger than Ridglan Farms

Big picture view:

But Goode said it was always about something bigger than just Ridglan Farms.

"The real story is what happened as a result of this," Goode said.

Since Ridglan's closure, activists and rescuers have turned their attention to Marshall BioResources in New York, the country's largest breeder of research beagles, while a bi-partisan group in Congress is working together to end dog and cat experimentation in America for good.

"That is a huge thing. That doesn’t happen if Ridglan doesn’t happen," Goode said.

"The outcome at Ridglan Farms catapulted the animal protection movement forward on animal testing," Pacelle said. "I mean, it's a totally different day."

Terms of the deal between Ridglan Farms and the rescue organizations are confidential, though Simmons said last spring that they paid "well under" the $1 million offer originally floated by Lara Trump. Ridglan Farms did not respond to a request for an interview for this story.

While the Dane County district attorney dismissed theft charges after the 2017 break-in, he does not appear to have any intention of letting it go this time. Hsiung and three others charged with multiple felonies are scheduled for a 10-day trial starting Jan. 25, and 47 other defendants are scheduled for arraignments Dec. 16.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Bryan Polcyn and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.