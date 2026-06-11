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Ridglan Farms beagle alive and well; not alligator attack victim

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FOX6 News Milwaukee
FOX6 Investigators
Published June 11, 2026 3:27 PM CDT
Published June 11, 2026 3:27 PM CDT
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The Brief

    • Omelette, an escaped rescue beagle initially reported killed by an alligator in Florida, has been found alive and well.
    • The alligator victim was a different dog. The rescue group confirmed Omelette's identity by microchip. 
    • Omelette will not return to his original adopter and is instead heading into foster care.

MILWAUKEE - Omelette, the Ridglan Farms beagle, was not killed by an alligator after all. Keep reading, because it's worth every syllable. 

Omelette has been found

The backstory:

On Sunday, June 7, a Ridglan Farms rescue named Omelette, escaped from the backyard of his Florida adopter. 

An intensive search effort led to a tragic discovery on Wednesday. Big Dog Ranch Rescue (BDRR) announced Omelette had been attacked and killed by an alligator

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A day later, that story has changed. BDRR said on Thursday that Omelette is alive! It turns out, the dog attacked by the alligator was not a Ridglan Farms rescue. 

Omelette was found, alive and well, and BDRR said his identity has been confirmed by his embedded microchip. Officials said Omelette will not be returned to his adopter, according to Lauree Simmons at BDRR. She said he will be going into foster care.

Related

Ridglan Farms beagle dies in suspected alligator attack in Florida
article

Ridglan Farms beagle dies in suspected alligator attack in Florida

Big Dog Ranch Rescue said Omelette, a former Ridglan Farms beagle brought from Wisconsin to Florida, died in a suspected alligator attack after escaping his adopter’s fence.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by Big Dog Rescue Ranch.

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