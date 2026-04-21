Ridglan Farms activists charged after failed attempt to "rescue" beagles

The Brief Five activists face felony conspiracy charges after a failed attempt to steal 2,000 beagles from Ridglan Farms in Dane County. The defendants received varying bail amounts. They are also prohibited from contacting the farm or entering the Town of Blue Mounds.



Five animal rights activists face a Dane County judge for the first time since their attempted raid on Ridglan Farms. Four are charged with felony conspiracy to commit burglary. A fifth will soon be charged.

Attempted raid on Ridglan Farms

What we know:

Prosecutors say the five defendants are among the key players in a coordinated effort to steal 2,000 beagles from Ridglan Farms in western Dane County. Organizers called it an "open rescue." But their effort failed when police fended them off with rubber bullets and tear gas.

Ridglan Farms, Dane County

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The five defendants include the operation's leader, Wayne Hsiung of New York. His bail is set at $20,000. Three others from New York, California and Arizona had bail set at $10,000. A fifth, Melany Brieno of Middleton, Wisconsin, was released on a signature bond.

What they're saying:

The court commissioner admonished all of them.

"Obviously, the issues are emotional. They’re politically charged. I can certainly understand the sentiment of somebody who’s concerned about the welfare for animals, but you don’t get the take the law into your own hands," said Dane County Court Commissioner Brian Asmus.

What's next:

Prosecutors said one of the defendants, Michelle Lunsky of Arizona, could face additional charges of recklessly endangering safety. They said she is the person who was behind the wheel of a truck that drove through Ridglan Farms' front gate, then sped through the property, forcing at least one deputy to jump out of the way.

Ridglan Farms, Dane County

The commissioner ordered all five defendants to have no contact with Ridglan Farms, and he banned them from the Town of Blue Mounds.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The court dates of the defendants vary, but first up will be Wayne Hsiung. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 29.

Related article

The Source: Information in this post was provided by Wisconsin Circuit Court Access and researched by FOX6 Investigators.



