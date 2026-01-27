Ribbon-cutting celebration at Plant Joy Deli in Wauwatosa

The Brief A ribbon-cutting celebration was held at Plant Joy Deli in Wauwatosa on Tuesday, Jan. 27. Plant Joy Deli started as a vegan meal delivery service. The business is now expanding into a 100% vegan commercial kitchen. Through the Building Bridges grant, Plant Joy Deli upgraded their kitchen and financed facility improvements.



Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley on Tuesday, Jan. 27 celebrated the ribbon cutting of a new small business, Plant Joy Deli.

What we know:

According to a news release, it was awarded $10,000 in grant funding as part of Crowely's Building Bridges Program.

During the ribbon cutting, Crowley was joined by the owner of the business, state and local officials, and regional business leaders.

About Plant Joy Deli

The backstory:

Plant Joy Deli started as a vegan meal delivery service. However, the business is now expanding into a 100% vegan commercial kitchen that will offer prepared meals, homemade vegan meats and cheeses, daily specials, and catering services.

Through the Building Bridges grant, Plant Joy Deli upgraded their kitchen and financed facility improvements.

Plant Joy Deli in Wauwatosa

About Building Bridges Program

Dig deeper:

County Executive Crowley’s Building Bridges Program provides technical support and resources to small businesses across Milwaukee County for facility improvements that enhance economic development and commercial corridor activation efforts.

The goal is to increase available resources to establish or expand brick-and-mortar businesses in Milwaukee County.