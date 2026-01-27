Ribbon-cutting celebration at Plant Joy Deli in Wauwatosa
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley on Tuesday, Jan. 27 celebrated the ribbon cutting of a new small business, Plant Joy Deli.
What we know:
According to a news release, it was awarded $10,000 in grant funding as part of Crowely's Building Bridges Program.
During the ribbon cutting, Crowley was joined by the owner of the business, state and local officials, and regional business leaders.
About Plant Joy Deli
The backstory:
Plant Joy Deli started as a vegan meal delivery service. However, the business is now expanding into a 100% vegan commercial kitchen that will offer prepared meals, homemade vegan meats and cheeses, daily specials, and catering services.
Through the Building Bridges grant, Plant Joy Deli upgraded their kitchen and financed facility improvements.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Plant Joy Deli in Wauwatosa
About Building Bridges Program
Dig deeper:
County Executive Crowley’s Building Bridges Program provides technical support and resources to small businesses across Milwaukee County for facility improvements that enhance economic development and commercial corridor activation efforts.
The goal is to increase available resources to establish or expand brick-and-mortar businesses in Milwaukee County.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Office of Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.