Rev. Jesse Jackson, Bishop William Barber among more than 20 arrested in DC protest

Progressive clerics Rev. Jesse Jackson and Bishop William Barber II were among more than 20 people arrested during a Poor People’s Campaign demonstration at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, according to police.

The campaign announced that they’d be holding the demonstration under the banner "A National Call for Moral Revival" this week.

The mission of the demonstration was to protest Senators Joe Manchin and Mitch McConnell for their failure to vote for the $15 minimum wage, and also their opposition to the For the People Act.

Jackson, Barber, and the other protesters were arrested for crowding/obstructing, Capitol police said.

