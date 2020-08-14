Residents pitch in to buy bike for 13-year-old girl who had hers stolen

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department shared a story that brightened the day for a 13-year-old girl named Bella.

A resident of Paddock Lake contacted deputies on Aug. 13 after they were made aware Bella's bike had been stolen. The residents got together to buy the 13-year-old girl some new wheels. But the residents wished to remain anonymous.

The residents asked a Kenosha County sheriff's deputy to assist in bringing the new bike to Bella. Deputy Vyhnanek presented Bella with her new bike and she was speechless.

Deputies also chipped in and bought Bella a gift card to Amazon so she can get a new helmet and bike lock.

A Facebook post by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said the following:

"Bella's family was very appreciative as her father's hours at work had recently been reduced due to COVID-19. The family was thankful of KSD for helping but even more appreciative of the residents of Paddock Lake that came together to help get Bella a new bike.

"The residents of the Paddock Lake community and our deputies went above and beyond to make this girl's day a little brighter."