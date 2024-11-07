Expand / Collapse search

Research Fellow at Marquette’s Lubar Center talks 2024 election

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  November 7, 2024 9:30am CST
Interviews
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Research Fellow at Marquette’s Lubar Center talks election

President Biden is pleading to make the next two and a half months a smooth and peaceful transition of power. John Johnson, a Research Fellow at Marquette’s Lubar Center, joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the election. 

Wisconsin State Assembly election results

John Johnson, a Research Fellow at Marquette’s Lubar Center, joins FOX6 WakeUp to break it down.