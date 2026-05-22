Rental assistance for unhoused: Milwaukee County Executive proposes $2.5M

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The Brief Milwaukee County seeks to reallocate $2.5 million in federal funds for tenant rental assistance. Rental assistance has helped the county achieve a 75% reduction in homelessness over ten years, a news release says. The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors will vote on the proposal in June.



Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley and the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) want to reallocate $2.5 million in federal HOME funds for tenant-based rental assistance to support unsheltered individuals.

Proposed: $2.5M for rental assistance

What we know:

The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors will consider Crowley's proposal in June. If the proposal were approved, a news release says it would be the largest single investment in homelessness in Milwaukee County’s history.

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Officials say rental assistance remains the most effective tool for Milwaukee County to sustain its success in reducing homelessness. This strategy has allowed the county to have the lowest unsheltered homeless count in the country over multiple years, the news release said.

What they're saying:

"We are working to maintain Milwaukee County’s record of having one of the nation’s lowest unsheltered populations per capita," said County Executive Crowley. "To sustain this progress, we must continue identifying innovative, efficient ways to help people facing housing instability. Housing is foundational to health and well-being, and without it, addressing other needs becomes far more difficult. This reallocation will connect unsheltered residents to housing and supportive services, putting them on a path toward stability, independence, and a way forward."

Despite a nationwide increase in homelessness, Milwaukee County has seen a 75% decrease over the past ten years, the news release says.