Rehab facility proposed in New Berlin; Milwaukee Rescue Mission files suit

A community group opposed to a rehabilitation facility in New Berlin is reacting to a lawsuit filed to push the project forward.

Rehab facility proposed

What we know:

The group, New Berlin Citizens United, is doing everything it can to stop a residential treatment facility from being built on the land near I-43 and Moorland Road.

Proposed rehab facility in New Berlin

Group member Erin, who asked FOX6 News to not use her last name, said a lawsuit filed by the Milwaukee Rescue Mission on Friday, March 6, is the latest attempt to try and push through the project.

"They don’t want to hear what we have to say about this," Erin told FOX6 News. "We’re going to continue to fight this."

Proposed rehab facility in New Berlin

The Planning Commission approved plans for the 57,000 square foot project in December. New Berlin Citizens United filed a grievance to stop it.

Milwaukee Rescue Mission sues

Dig deeper:

Now, the Milwaukee Rescue Mission is suing the city, saying New Berlin needs to follow through on what it already approved. The "New Journey" program would start out housing 120 men seeking substance abuse treatment and spiritual counseling.

"They are fraudulently classifying the property as a church – it’s not," Erin said.

By saying the facility is a church, New Berlin Citizens United said the missing will not have to pay property taxes. Their worry is that the facility will strain public safety resources at the taxpayer's expense, citing hundreds of police calls to its Milwaukee campus in the last two years.

Strain on public safety resources?

The other side:

Milwaukee Rescue Mission President Pat Vanderburgh said that is not true. He said the mission's records indicate calls for "New Journey" clients are in the single digits.

"We’ve already indicated in our discussions with city staff. We are open to a payment in lieu of tax," Vanderburgh said.

Pat Vanderburgh

Vanderburg said the facility will have 35 full-time employees and 24/7 supervision.

"We’re trying to create more space for everybody knows people struggling with addiction – this will be an enormous benefit for struggling families," Vanderburgh said.

Vanderburg said the number of EMT and police calls to its Milwaukee campus specifically for "New Journey" clients is in the single digits.

New Berlin Citizens United planned to hold a meeting on Wednesday night, March 11, at Uncle Jimmy's on National Avenue to discuss its next steps.

