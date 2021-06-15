Red Cross: Severe blood shortage, donors needed now

article

The American Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rise – and deplete the nation’s blood inventory. Donors of all blood types – especially type O and those giving platelets – are urged to make an appointment to give as soon as possible to prevent further impact to patients.

Schedule an appointment to give blood now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Blood drive safety

The Red Cross has updated its pandemic safety protocols in alignment with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Fully vaccinated individuals, including staff and donors, no longer need to wear masks or social distance. Unvaccinated individuals continue to be required to wear masks and social distance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive

Upcoming blood donation opportunities June 15-30

Dodge

Ashippun

7/12/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ashippun Town Hall, W1266 Hwy O

7/12/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ashippun Town Hall, W1266 Hwy O

Beaver Dam

6/15/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

7/7/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Legion Post 146, 300 Beichl Ave

Fox Lake

6/17/2021: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fox Lake Correctional, W10237 Lake Emily Rd

Horicon

6/17/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., IAM LL873 Union Hall, 258 Barstow St

Iron Ridge

7/8/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Michael's Lutheran Church, N4911 Gray Road

Juneau

7/13/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church & School, 402 S Main St

Mayville

6/24/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 134 South Main Street

Waupun

6/24/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Edgewood Church, 201 Edgewood Dr

_______________

Fond du Lac

Campbellsport

7/13/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Campbellsport Public Library, 220 N Helena St

Fond du Lac

6/15/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Thrive Church, 79 E 2nd St

6/24/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Radisson Hotel and Conference Center, 625 W Rolling Meadows Dr

North Fond du Lac

6/25/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., North Fond du lac Community Center, 280 Garfield St.

Oakfield

7/9/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Oakfield Community Center, 130 N Main St

Ripon

6/15/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St

_______________

Jefferson

Jefferson

6/22/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Jefferson Public Library, 321 S. Main St.

Johnson Creek

6/17/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 417 Union St

7/6/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, W4095 County Rd B

Waterloo

6/18/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 625 Monroe St.

Watertown

6/29/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street

_______________

Kenosha

Kenosha

6/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kenosha Masonic Center, 115 56th st

7/16/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sozo Chiropractic, 1711 Green Bay Rd Suite C

_______________

Milwaukee

Franklin

7/12/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Franklin Public Library, 9151 W Loomis Road

Greendale

6/21/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St

7/14/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St

Milwaukee

6/28/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Milwaukee County Zoo, 10001 W. Bluemound Road

6/29/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Milwaukee County Zoo, 10001 W. Bluemound Road

6/30/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Milwaukee County Zoo, 10001 W. Bluemound Road

7/1/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., West Allis Rec Center, 2450 S 68th St

7/6/2021: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Black Husky Brewing, 909 E Locust St

7/6/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., HA Todd American Legion Post 537, 9159 W Beloit Rd

7/7/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., United Methodist Childrens Services, 3910 W. Lisbon Ave.

7/8/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St

7/9/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross in Southeast WI, 2600 W Wisconsin Ave

7/13/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lutheran Chapel of the Cross, 3353 S. Whitnall

7/14/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Broken Bat Brewing Co, 135 E Pittsburgh Ave

7/16/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mayfair Professional Tower, 2500 North Mayfair Road

Wauwatosa

7/15/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Fermentorium Barrel House, 6933 W North Ave

_______________

Ozaukee

Fredonia

7/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fredonia Government Center, 242 Fredonia Ave

Mequon

7/14/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 457, 6050 W Mequon Rd

Port Washington

6/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 1525 N Grant St

6/23/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., WJ Niederkorn Library, 316 W Grand Ave.

Saukville

6/18/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., A Place to Be Spirituality Center, 166 W Dekora St

_______________

Racine

Burlington

7/9/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Bella Vita Banquet Hall, 34816 Geneva Rd

Mt Pleasant

7/1/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mt Pleasant Family YMCA Sealed Air Branch, 8501 Campus Dr

Mt Pleasant

7/8/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Lanes on 20, 6501 Washington Ave

Racine

7/16/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Urban Fitness Studio, 3402 Douglas Ave

_______________

Sheboygan

Plymouth

6/30/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ladewig Zinkgraf American Legion Post 243, 40 S Stafford St

7/8/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Rd

Sheboygan

6/18/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

6/25/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

7/9/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

7/12/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Sheboygan Yacht Club, 214 Pennsylvania Ave

7/16/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

_______________

Walworth

Elkhorn

6/25/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sperino's Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St.

Lake Geneva

6/18/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center Street

7/2/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mt Zion Christian Church, 2330 WI-120

7/7/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Badger High School, 220 E South St

Sharon

7/6/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St

Whitewater

7/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cravath Lakefront Community Center, 341 S Fremont Street

_______________

Washington

Germantown

6/16/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, W172N11187 Division Rd

Hartford

7/6/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Dave's Lanes, 218 N Main St

Jackson

7/13/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Still Waters Community United Methodist Church, 3617 Scenic Rd

Kewaskum

6/30/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Kewaskum Municipal Annex Building, 1308 Fond Du Lac Ave.

West Bend

7/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 301 N University Dr

_______________

Waushara

Wautoma

6/16/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Waushara County Courthouse, 209 South Saint Marie Street