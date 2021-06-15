Red Cross: Severe blood shortage, donors needed now
MILWUAKEE - The American Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rise – and deplete the nation’s blood inventory. Donors of all blood types – especially type O and those giving platelets – are urged to make an appointment to give as soon as possible to prevent further impact to patients.
Schedule an appointment to give blood now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Blood drive safety
The Red Cross has updated its pandemic safety protocols in alignment with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Fully vaccinated individuals, including staff and donors, no longer need to wear masks or social distance. Unvaccinated individuals continue to be required to wear masks and social distance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive
Upcoming blood donation opportunities June 15-30
Dodge
Ashippun
7/12/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ashippun Town Hall, W1266 Hwy O
7/12/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ashippun Town Hall, W1266 Hwy O
Beaver Dam
6/15/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St
7/7/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Legion Post 146, 300 Beichl Ave
Fox Lake
6/17/2021: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fox Lake Correctional, W10237 Lake Emily Rd
Horicon
6/17/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., IAM LL873 Union Hall, 258 Barstow St
Iron Ridge
7/8/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Michael's Lutheran Church, N4911 Gray Road
Juneau
7/13/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church & School, 402 S Main St
Mayville
6/24/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 134 South Main Street
Waupun
6/24/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Edgewood Church, 201 Edgewood Dr
_______________
Fond du Lac
Campbellsport
7/13/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Campbellsport Public Library, 220 N Helena St
Fond du Lac
6/15/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Thrive Church, 79 E 2nd St
6/24/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Radisson Hotel and Conference Center, 625 W Rolling Meadows Dr
North Fond du Lac
6/25/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., North Fond du lac Community Center, 280 Garfield St.
Oakfield
7/9/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Oakfield Community Center, 130 N Main St
Ripon
6/15/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St
_______________
Jefferson
Jefferson
6/22/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Jefferson Public Library, 321 S. Main St.
Johnson Creek
6/17/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 417 Union St
7/6/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, W4095 County Rd B
Waterloo
6/18/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 625 Monroe St.
Watertown
6/29/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street
_______________
Kenosha
Kenosha
6/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kenosha Masonic Center, 115 56th st
7/16/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sozo Chiropractic, 1711 Green Bay Rd Suite C
_______________
Milwaukee
Franklin
7/12/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Franklin Public Library, 9151 W Loomis Road
Greendale
6/21/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St
7/14/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St
Milwaukee
6/28/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Milwaukee County Zoo, 10001 W. Bluemound Road
6/29/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Milwaukee County Zoo, 10001 W. Bluemound Road
6/30/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Milwaukee County Zoo, 10001 W. Bluemound Road
7/1/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., West Allis Rec Center, 2450 S 68th St
7/6/2021: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Black Husky Brewing, 909 E Locust St
7/6/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., HA Todd American Legion Post 537, 9159 W Beloit Rd
7/7/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., United Methodist Childrens Services, 3910 W. Lisbon Ave.
7/8/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St
7/9/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross in Southeast WI, 2600 W Wisconsin Ave
7/13/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lutheran Chapel of the Cross, 3353 S. Whitnall
7/14/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Broken Bat Brewing Co, 135 E Pittsburgh Ave
7/16/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mayfair Professional Tower, 2500 North Mayfair Road
Wauwatosa
7/15/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Fermentorium Barrel House, 6933 W North Ave
_______________
Ozaukee
Fredonia
7/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fredonia Government Center, 242 Fredonia Ave
Mequon
7/14/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 457, 6050 W Mequon Rd
Port Washington
6/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 1525 N Grant St
6/23/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., WJ Niederkorn Library, 316 W Grand Ave.
Saukville
6/18/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., A Place to Be Spirituality Center, 166 W Dekora St
_______________
Racine
Burlington
7/9/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Bella Vita Banquet Hall, 34816 Geneva Rd
Mt Pleasant
7/1/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mt Pleasant Family YMCA Sealed Air Branch, 8501 Campus Dr
Mt Pleasant
7/8/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Lanes on 20, 6501 Washington Ave
Racine
7/16/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Urban Fitness Studio, 3402 Douglas Ave
_______________
Sheboygan
Plymouth
6/30/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ladewig Zinkgraf American Legion Post 243, 40 S Stafford St
7/8/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Rd
Sheboygan
6/18/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
6/25/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
7/9/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
7/12/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Sheboygan Yacht Club, 214 Pennsylvania Ave
7/16/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
_______________
Walworth
Elkhorn
6/25/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sperino's Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St.
Lake Geneva
6/18/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center Street
7/2/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mt Zion Christian Church, 2330 WI-120
7/7/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Badger High School, 220 E South St
Sharon
7/6/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St
Whitewater
7/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cravath Lakefront Community Center, 341 S Fremont Street
_______________
Washington
Germantown
6/16/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, W172N11187 Division Rd
Hartford
7/6/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Dave's Lanes, 218 N Main St
Jackson
7/13/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Still Waters Community United Methodist Church, 3617 Scenic Rd
Kewaskum
6/30/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Kewaskum Municipal Annex Building, 1308 Fond Du Lac Ave.
West Bend
7/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 301 N University Dr
_______________
Waushara
Wautoma
6/16/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Waushara County Courthouse, 209 South Saint Marie Street