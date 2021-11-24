Red Cross blood shortage: Lowest supply levels in 10+ years

article

As a result of low blood donor turnout in recent months, the Red Cross is heading into the holidays with its lowest blood supply in more than a decade at this time of year. Blood donations are desperately needed now to meet the needs of accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease.

"Our most vulnerable neighbors are facing unique and pressing struggles when crisis strikes on top of COVID-19," said Mark Thomas, Regional CEO, American Red Cross of Wisconsin. "This holiday season, join us to provide help and hope in these difficult moments by making a financial donation or by giving blood or platelets."

On Giving Tuesday and during the holidays, visit redcross.org to make a financial donation or an appointment to give blood or platelets.

All those who come to give Nov. 29-Dec.16 will automatically be entered for the chance to win a private screening for the winner and 50 of their guests of the epic new film The Matrix Resurrections. Plus, those who come to give Nov. 29-Dec. 16 will also get a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, thanks to Amazon.*

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 24-Dec. 21

Dodge

Beaver Dam

12/20/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

12/21/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

Fox Lake

11/30/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Living Hope Community Church, 740 W. State St, PO Box 111

Horicon

12/15/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., IAM LL873 Union Hall, 258 Barstow St

Hustisford

12/13/2021: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church & School, 269 N Lake St

Lomira

11/29/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 Church ST

12/15/2021: 8 a.m. - 12:45 p.m., Lomira School District, 1030 Fourth Street

Mayville

12/22/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Mayville High School, N. 500 Clark St

Watertown

12/16/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Watertown High School, 825 Endeavour Dr

Waupun

12/8/2021: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Waupun High School, 801 E Lincoln

_______________

Fond du Lac

Fond du Lac

12/1/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Church of Peace, 158 S Military Rd

12/14/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Moraine Park Tech Coll, 235 N National Ave

12/15/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fond du Lac Public Library, 32 Sheboygan St.

North Fond du Lac

11/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., North Fond du lac Community Center, 280 Garfield St.

Oakfield

12/17/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Oakfield Community Center, 130 N Main St

Ripon

12/21/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St

_______________

Jefferson

Fort Atkinson

12/13/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Creamery 201, 201 N. Main St.

Ixonia

12/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Pauls Ixonia, W1955 Gopher Hill Rd.

Jefferson

12/16/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., East Elementary School, 120 S Sanborn Ave

Johnson Creek

11/30/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, W4095 County Rd B

12/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 417 Union St

Lake Mills

11/26/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Rock Lake Activity Center, 229 Fremont St.

12/7/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St

Waterloo

12/10/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Holy Family Parish, 387 S Monroe

Watertown

11/29/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street

11/30/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street

_______________

Kenosha

Kenosha

12/10/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sozo Chiropractic, 1711 Green Bay Rd Suite C

12/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 5601 Washington Rd

12/21/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kenosha Masonic Center, 115 56th st

_______________

Milwaukee

Brown Deer

11/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, 8635 N 60th St.

Cudahy

12/17/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Cudahy Family Library, 3500 Library Drive

Greendale

12/17/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St

Milwaukee

11/24/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Broken Bat Brewing Co, 135 E Pittsburgh Ave

11/24/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Milwaukee Community Sailing Center, 1450 North Lincoln Memorial Drive

11/30/2021: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Schlitz Park, 1555 N River Center Dr

12/1/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cardinal Stritch - Bonaventure Hall, 6801 N Yates Rd

12/3/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Marquette Gymnasium, 1508 W. Clybourn Street

12/6/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St

12/7/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Radisson Milwaukee West, 2303 North Mayfair Road

_______________

Ozaukee

Grafton

11/30/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Kapco Metal Stamping, 983 Badger Circle

12/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., SEEK Careers/Staffing, 1160 Opportunity Dr

Mequon

12/22/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., American Legion Post 457, 6050 W Mequon Rd

Saukville

12/14/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Saukville Fire Department, 520 W Dekora St

_______________

Sheboygan

Cedar Grove

12/14/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St

Sheboygan

11/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

12/3/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

12/10/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

12/17/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

_______________

Walworth

Elkhorn

12/1/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Elkhorn Area High School, 482 E Geneva St

12/14/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Kunes Country RV, 9 Deere Rd

12/17/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sperino's Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St.

Lake Geneva

12/10/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mt Zion Christian Church, 2330 WI-120

_______________

Washington

Germantown

12/2/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, W172N11187 Division Rd

Jackson

11/24/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165 W20330 Hickory Ln

_______________

Waukesha

Brookfield

12/3/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101

12/6/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Brookfield Central High School, 16900 Gebhardt Rd

12/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., City of Brookfield, 2100 N Calhoun Rd

Hartland

12/20/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 111 Church Street

Menomonee Falls

11/24/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Menomonee Falls Public Library, W156 N8436 Pilgrim Rd

12/21/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St

Muskego

12/13/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Preferred Fitness, S74W17009 Janesville Rd

New Berlin

11/26/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., OAW Indoor Sports Complex, 5330 S Racine Ave

12/3/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Woodridge Community Church, 13800 W Howard Ave

12/8/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Eisenhower High School, 4333 S Sunnyslope Rd

12/21/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

North Lake

12/6/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., North Lake School, N75 W31283 Hwy VV

North Prairie

12/20/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33042 Town Rd GE

Pewaukee

11/26/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., American Red Cross Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Road

12/2/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

12/9/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

12/16/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

Summit

12/1/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Summit Village Hall, 37100 Delafield Road

Sussex

12/20/2021: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Rotating Equipment Repair, W248 N5550 Executive Dr