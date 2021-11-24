Red Cross blood shortage: Lowest supply levels in 10+ years
As a result of low blood donor turnout in recent months, the Red Cross is heading into the holidays with its lowest blood supply in more than a decade at this time of year. Blood donations are desperately needed now to meet the needs of accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease.
"Our most vulnerable neighbors are facing unique and pressing struggles when crisis strikes on top of COVID-19," said Mark Thomas, Regional CEO, American Red Cross of Wisconsin. "This holiday season, join us to provide help and hope in these difficult moments by making a financial donation or by giving blood or platelets."
On Giving Tuesday and during the holidays, visit redcross.org to make a financial donation or an appointment to give blood or platelets.
All those who come to give Nov. 29-Dec.16 will automatically be entered for the chance to win a private screening for the winner and 50 of their guests of the epic new film The Matrix Resurrections. Plus, those who come to give Nov. 29-Dec. 16 will also get a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, thanks to Amazon.*
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 24-Dec. 21
Dodge
Beaver Dam
12/20/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St
12/21/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St
Fox Lake
11/30/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Living Hope Community Church, 740 W. State St, PO Box 111
Horicon
12/15/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., IAM LL873 Union Hall, 258 Barstow St
Hustisford
12/13/2021: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church & School, 269 N Lake St
Lomira
11/29/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 Church ST
12/15/2021: 8 a.m. - 12:45 p.m., Lomira School District, 1030 Fourth Street
Mayville
12/22/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Mayville High School, N. 500 Clark St
Watertown
12/16/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Watertown High School, 825 Endeavour Dr
Waupun
12/8/2021: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Waupun High School, 801 E Lincoln
_______________
Fond du Lac
Fond du Lac
12/1/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Church of Peace, 158 S Military Rd
12/14/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Moraine Park Tech Coll, 235 N National Ave
12/15/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fond du Lac Public Library, 32 Sheboygan St.
North Fond du Lac
11/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., North Fond du lac Community Center, 280 Garfield St.
Oakfield
12/17/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Oakfield Community Center, 130 N Main St
Ripon
12/21/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St
_______________
Jefferson
Fort Atkinson
12/13/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Creamery 201, 201 N. Main St.
Ixonia
12/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Pauls Ixonia, W1955 Gopher Hill Rd.
Jefferson
12/16/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., East Elementary School, 120 S Sanborn Ave
Johnson Creek
11/30/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, W4095 County Rd B
12/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 417 Union St
Lake Mills
11/26/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Rock Lake Activity Center, 229 Fremont St.
12/7/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St
Waterloo
12/10/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Holy Family Parish, 387 S Monroe
Watertown
11/29/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street
11/30/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street
_______________
Kenosha
Kenosha
12/10/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sozo Chiropractic, 1711 Green Bay Rd Suite C
12/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 5601 Washington Rd
12/21/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kenosha Masonic Center, 115 56th st
_______________
Milwaukee
Brown Deer
11/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, 8635 N 60th St.
Cudahy
12/17/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Cudahy Family Library, 3500 Library Drive
Greendale
12/17/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St
Milwaukee
11/24/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Broken Bat Brewing Co, 135 E Pittsburgh Ave
11/24/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Milwaukee Community Sailing Center, 1450 North Lincoln Memorial Drive
11/30/2021: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Schlitz Park, 1555 N River Center Dr
12/1/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cardinal Stritch - Bonaventure Hall, 6801 N Yates Rd
12/3/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Marquette Gymnasium, 1508 W. Clybourn Street
12/6/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St
12/7/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Radisson Milwaukee West, 2303 North Mayfair Road
_______________
Ozaukee
Grafton
11/30/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Kapco Metal Stamping, 983 Badger Circle
12/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., SEEK Careers/Staffing, 1160 Opportunity Dr
Mequon
12/22/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., American Legion Post 457, 6050 W Mequon Rd
Saukville
12/14/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Saukville Fire Department, 520 W Dekora St
_______________
Sheboygan
Cedar Grove
12/14/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St
Sheboygan
11/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
12/3/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
12/10/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
12/17/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
_______________
Walworth
Elkhorn
12/1/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Elkhorn Area High School, 482 E Geneva St
12/14/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Kunes Country RV, 9 Deere Rd
12/17/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sperino's Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St.
Lake Geneva
12/10/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mt Zion Christian Church, 2330 WI-120
_______________
Washington
Germantown
12/2/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, W172N11187 Division Rd
Jackson
11/24/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165 W20330 Hickory Ln
_______________
Waukesha
Brookfield
12/3/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101
12/6/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Brookfield Central High School, 16900 Gebhardt Rd
12/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., City of Brookfield, 2100 N Calhoun Rd
Hartland
12/20/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 111 Church Street
Menomonee Falls
11/24/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Menomonee Falls Public Library, W156 N8436 Pilgrim Rd
12/21/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St
Muskego
12/13/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Preferred Fitness, S74W17009 Janesville Rd
New Berlin
11/26/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., OAW Indoor Sports Complex, 5330 S Racine Ave
12/3/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Woodridge Community Church, 13800 W Howard Ave
12/8/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Eisenhower High School, 4333 S Sunnyslope Rd
12/21/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln
North Lake
12/6/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., North Lake School, N75 W31283 Hwy VV
North Prairie
12/20/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33042 Town Rd GE
Pewaukee
11/26/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., American Red Cross Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Road
12/2/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
12/9/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
12/16/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
Summit
12/1/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Summit Village Hall, 37100 Delafield Road
Sussex
12/20/2021: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Rotating Equipment Repair, W248 N5550 Executive Dr
