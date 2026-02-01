re:Craft & Relic returns with the Winter Market in Franklin

Enjoy a day of shopping at the largest market of its kind in Southeastern Wisconsin with more than 160 booths, live music, food trucks, and mobile boutiques.

Head to the Milwaukee County Sports Complex in Franklin for the re:Craft & Relic Winter Market on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026.

Sunday, Feb. 1 Schedule:

Early Bird Hour: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., only Early Bird ticket holders during this hour .

$5 General Admission: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., pay at the door.

$1 Happy Hour: After 3 p.m., pay at the door.

Kids 12 and under get free admission.

.