Expand / Collapse search

re:Craft & Relic returns with the Winter Market in Franklin

By
Published  February 1, 2026 7:42am CST
FOX 6 WakeUp News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
re:Craft and Relic Winter Market

re:Craft and Relic Winter Market

The re:Craft & Relic Winter Market is one of the largest in southeast Wisconsin and offers a wide variety of items for sale like handmade goods, home decor, apparel, and more. Sue Smith joined FOX6 WakeUp live from the Milwaukee County Sports Complex with everything you need to know about the event.

FRANKLIN, Wis. - Enjoy a day of shopping at the largest market of its kind in Southeastern Wisconsin with more than 160 booths, live music, food trucks, and mobile boutiques.

Head to the Milwaukee County Sports Complex in Franklin for the re:Craft & Relic Winter Market on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026.

Sunday, Feb. 1 Schedule:

  • Early Bird Hour: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., only Early Bird ticket holders during this hour.
  • $5 General Admission: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., pay at the door.
  • $1 Happy Hour: After 3 p.m., pay at the door.
  • Kids 12 and under get free admission.
Wisconsin Bee Company at the Winter Market

Wisconsin Bee Company at the Winter Market

Shaun Keating joined FOX6 WakeUp live from the re:Craft & Relic Winter Market to show us what he is selling at the market today.

Happy Accidents By Lex at the Winter Market

Happy Accidents By Lex at the Winter Market

Alexis joined FOX6 WakeUp live from the re:Craft & Relic Winter Market to showcase her artwork.

.

FOX 6 WakeUp NewsFranklinThings To Do