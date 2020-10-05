Expand / Collapse search

Recognize him? West Allis police seek to ID armed robbery suspect

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - \West Allis police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect they say robbed a tavern near 58th and Mitchell on Monday, Sept. 28.

Officials describe the suspect as a male, Black, 30 to 35 years old, about 5'7" tall with a thin build. They say he is balding, may have tattoos on his hand or writs, and possibly have a thin mustache. 

Call Det. Zientek at 414-302-8086 or Crime Stoppers at 414-476-CASH if you have information that could help investigators with this case.

