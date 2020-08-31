Recognize him? West Allis police seek man wanted in connection with 'several thefts'

article

West Allis police on Monday, Aug. 31 asked for help identifying a man wanted in connection with several thefts taking place near 60th Street and Lincoln Avenue.

Police shared surveillance photos, noting he was caught on camera in multiple incidents.

He's described as a white, middle-aged man who is bald, with a goatee.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Allis police -- or Crime Stoppers at 414-476-CASH, where you could be eligible for a reward.