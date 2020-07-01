Recognize him? Milwaukee police seek to ID man wanted for burglary near Sherman and Meinecke

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are seeking the public’s help to identify a man wanted for a burglary that occurred near Sherman and Meinecke just after midnight on Wednesday, July 1.



Officials say he entered the victim’s home without consent and later rummaged through the victim’s vehicle. The man stole one of the victim's cars, which was later recovered by MPD.









Police described him as black, about 20 years old, standing 5’6" to 5’8" tall, with a slim build, and a short black Afro. He was last seen wearing a black mask with white writing, a black hooded sweatshirt with white writing on the front upper left chest area along with white writing and a white-colored heart on the back, black gloves, blue pants with a thick red or orange stripe on the outer leg, black athletic sandals with white writing and white socks.



If anyone has any information please call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS where your tip can lead to a cash reward.