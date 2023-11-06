Reckless driving resolution; Mayor Johnson to sign

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson on Monday, Nov. 6 will sign a reckless driving resolution. The proposal adds additional circumstance under which reckless drivers could have their vehicles towed.

"I am endorsing another step forward to make our streets safer," Mayor Johnson said. "We are asking state legislators to allow for the towing of cars driven by reckless drivers even in circumstances where the reckless driving is a first offense."

The principle sponsor of the resolution, Alderman Lamont Westmoreland will join the mayor.

"In my view Milwaukee has been soft and lukewarm on addressing reckless driving for far too long, and I would like to see us move closer to zero tolerance on what is easily one of our top matters of public concern and safety," Alderman Westmoreland said.

