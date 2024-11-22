RECIPE: Spicy Sweet Potato Hummus

Fresh Thyme Market Registered Dietitian Meghan Sedivy shares a plant-based side dish sure to be a hit at your holiday table.





Spicy Sweet Potato Hummus

Ingredients:

● 1 large sweet potato (8 to 10 oz.), washed, peeled, and cut into ¾-inch cubes

● 1 tablespoon Fresh Thyme extra-virgin olive oil

● ¼ teaspoon Fresh Thyme fine sea salt

● ½ teaspoon garam masala

● 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

● ¼ cup Fresh Thyme organic tahini

● 1 tablespoon Somos Salsa Macha Mexican Chili Crisp Nuts & Seeds

● 1 (15 oz.) can Fresh Thyme garbanzo beans, drained and rinsed

● 4 to 5 tablespoons ice water, plus 2 ice cubes

● Raw pumpkin seeds and sage, for garnish

● Toasted pita bread and fresh vegetables for serving