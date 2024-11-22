RECIPE: Spicy Sweet Potato Hummus
MILWAUKEE - Fresh Thyme Market Registered Dietitian Meghan Sedivy shares a plant-based side dish sure to be a hit at your holiday table.
Spicy Sweet Potato Hummus
Ingredients:
● 1 large sweet potato (8 to 10 oz.), washed, peeled, and cut into ¾-inch cubes
● 1 tablespoon Fresh Thyme extra-virgin olive oil
● ¼ teaspoon Fresh Thyme fine sea salt
● ½ teaspoon garam masala
● 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
● ¼ cup Fresh Thyme organic tahini
● 1 tablespoon Somos Salsa Macha Mexican Chili Crisp Nuts & Seeds
● 1 (15 oz.) can Fresh Thyme garbanzo beans, drained and rinsed
● 4 to 5 tablespoons ice water, plus 2 ice cubes
● Raw pumpkin seeds and sage, for garnish
● Toasted pita bread and fresh vegetables for serving
Instructions:
Prepping the Spicy Sweet Potato Hummus: First, preheat your air-fryer to 400°F for 4 minutes. Toss your sweet potato cubes with olive oil, salt, and garam masala, then roast them for 10 minutes until they’re soft and slightly browned, shaking your basket halfway through.
Once the sweet potatoes are roasted, add them to a blender along with lemon juice, tahini, 1 tablespoon of the Chili Crisp, and garbanzo beans.
Dietitian Tip: Garbanzo beans, often called chickpeas are a nutritional powerhouse, rich in plant-based protein and fiber to fill you up and keep you full longer.
Blend until smooth and creamy, scraping down the sides as needed. Slowly add the ice water and ice cubes while blending to create a light and fluffy texture.
Once blended, transfer your hummus to a large serving platter and using a spoon spread into the shape of a pumpkin, top with raw pumpkin seeds and a spring of sage for a beautiful garnish. Serve it with toasted pita bread and fresh vegetables, and you’ve got yourself a fun, flavorful and festive holiday dish!