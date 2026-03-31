Racine Zoo welcomes Eastern Black Rhino, Ayubu

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The Brief Racine Zoo is welcoming Ayubu, a 5-year-old male Eastern Black Rhino, from Kansas to join its "Land of Giants" exhibit. The transfer was coordinated by the AZA Species Survival Plan and involves specialized crate training and habitat preparation. Ayubu will undergo a mandatory 30-day quarantine before being visible to the public in late spring.



Racine Zoo announced on Tuesday, March 31, a new addition to the "Land of Giants" area. Ayubu, an Eastern Black Rhino male, will be making the journey from another AZA accredited facility, the Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City Kansas.

Eastern Rhino coming to Racine

What we know:

A news release says Ayubu will be cared for within the Land of Giants Rhino barn for quarantine for at least 30 days, and available to be seen on exhibit after that. Ayubu, who is 5 years old, is being moved as part of the recommendations from the AZA’s Species Survival Plan.

Though Racine Zoo has exhibited paired rhinos in the past, male Eastern Black Rhinos are often solitary animals who thrive on their own.

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Racine Zoo has been working closely with Lee Richardson Zoo over the past year to plan Ayubu’s trip. Racine Zoo staff have been prepping the enclosures this past winter, while Lee Richardson staff have worked on his crate training and other behaviors needed to ensure a successful trip.