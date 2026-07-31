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The Brief The Racine Zoo announced the death of Changbai, a 19-year-old Amur tiger. She was humanely euthanized on Sunday after a health decline over the summer. Changbai outlived the average lifespan of Amur tigers, the zoo said.



The Racine Zoo announced that Changbai, an Amur tiger, was humanely euthanized on Sunday, July 26. The decision came after her health quickly declined this summer.

Zoo death

What we know:

Animal care staff carefully tracked Changbai, as she had known medical issues. She participated in her own medical care by presenting her abdomen, teeth, paws and tail for voluntary blood draws.

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Unfortunately, Changbai's health declined early this summer and the zoo made the decision to humanely euthanize her on July 26. She died peacefully, surrounded by her favorite staff members.

Changbai was just over 19 years old at the time of her death. Amur tigers generally have a lifespan between 10 and 15 years, according to the Racine Zoo.

About Changbai

What we know:

Changbai was born at the Philadelphia Zoo on May 24, 2007. She lived at the Beardsley Zoo in Connecticut, as well as the Columbus Zoo in Ohio before coming to Wisconsin in 2023. She also served as a wildlife ambassador in four different AZA-accredited zoos.

Changbai the Amur tiger (Courtesy: Racine Zoo)

The Racine Zoo carnivore team said Changbai will be remembered for her fierce independence, stunning beauty and elegance. She would often hide and watch keepers work until they noticed her and offered snacks. She would enjoy her time ripping paper and boxes into shreds or taking long naps.