Vehicle hit by train in Racine; woman taken to hospital, seriously injured

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The Brief A vehicle was struck by a train in Racine on Wednesday, April 8. The vehicle was occupied, and a woman was injured as a result of the accident. The State Patrol responded to assist with the scene.



A woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after her vehicle was hit by a train in Racine on Wednesday, April 8.

Vehicle struck by train

Dig deeper:

According to the Racine Police Department, a vehicle was struck by a train around 11:30 p.m. near 12th Street and Washington Avenue.

Police said the vehicle was occupied at the time of the crash – and a woman was injured as a result of the accident. She was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The State Patrol responded to assist with the scene.

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Police tips

What you can do:

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this incident. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.