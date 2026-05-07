Racine structure fire on Douglas Avenue; investigators search for cause

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The Brief Racine firefighters extinguished a structure fire on Douglas Avenue Thursday afternoon that spread from a vacant storefront to upper apartments. Two units were deemed uninhabitable, requiring Red Cross assistance for displaced tenants. The cause of the fire appears electrical, officials said.



Racine firefighters were dispatched on Thursday, May 7, for a structure fire on Douglas Avenue just north of St. Patrick Street.

Structure fire investigation

What we know:

Emergency responders were sent to the scene around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. When crews arrived on the scene, they found active smoke and flames coming from the rear of the building.

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Firefighters entered the structure and found fire in the rear of the vacant storefront on the first floor. The fire had traveled up to one of the upper apartment units.

Racine structure fire on Douglas Avenue (Credit: Nalan Media Group)

No residents were home at the time of the fire.

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The fire was put out approximately 45 minutes after the initial dispatch.

Assistance for displaced residents

Dig deeper:

The American Red Cross assisted with displaced residents. The two upper units were deemed uninhabitable.

Racine structure fire on Douglas Avenue (Credit: Nalan Media Group)

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but appears to be electrical in nature. Officials say foul play is not suspected.