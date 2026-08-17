Racine stabbing: Man accused of trying to kill dad awaits extradition

The Brief An 18-year-old is charged with stabbing his dad is awaiting extradition. Joseph Niemiec was arrested in Nebraska nearly 12 hours after the incident. Racine neighbors shared mixed emotions following the incident near 21st and Kentucky.



An 18-year-old man accused of stabbing his dad in Racine is awaiting extradition to Wisconsin after he was arrested in Nebraska.

The backstory:

A criminal complaint said Joseph Niemiec was leaning in to hug his father when he stabbed him in the neck. The dad ran to a neighbor’s house to call 911 and was still able to talk when police arrived.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The Racine Police Department said the victim is expected to recover.

It happened near 21st and Kentucky on Wednesday, Aug. 12. Niemiec was arrested in Nebraska nearly 12 hours after the incident. Racine police still don’t know how long it will take to get him back in Wisconsin.

Joseph Niemiec

Niemiec will be extradited back to Racine County, where he faces a charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

The extradition hearing is scheduled for Sept. 15 in Nebraska. Other than that, no estimates were given for his return.

Neighbors react

What they're saying:

"Oh my gosh, this is right down the road, what the heck is going on?" Tracy Kiesler, a neighbor, recalled thinking that morning. "So close to home, it makes you wonder what was going on that someone would do that.

"It didn’t make me feel worried because I feel like it was more of an isolated incident. But still, being 18 years old, that’s sad and scary."

Related article

Another neighbor, Johnny Bryson Jr., is taking actions to improve his safety.

"Yeah, that concerns me, but prior to hearing about this, I didn’t think it was a problem," Bryson Jr. said. "We have our cameras, they were just set at certain times, but now we’re going to run them 24/7."

Bryson Jr. tries to stay in touch with his neighbors for situations like this.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"It works out pretty good for us if we just communicate with our neighbors. If you see something, call them," Bryson Jr. said.

Kiesler’s thoughts on her neighborhood haven’t changed: "We just do our best to watch out for our neighbors and do the best we can, but no, I don’t feel scared in my neighborhood."

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Ben Hanson and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.