Racine shooting at Rerun's Lounge; 2 people dead

Two people were shot and killed inside Rerun's Lounge in Racine on Sunday, Jan. 1.

Officers encountered a chaotic scene when they arrived at the lounge around 2:30 a.m. Two people were confirmed dead at the scene.

Officials told FOX6 News there are no shooters in custody.

The Racine Police Department is urging and requesting any people inside the bar at the time of the shooting to come forward.

Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigator Mueller at 262-939-3071 or Investigator Lauer at 262-721-2951. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.