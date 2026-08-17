Racine police: Fight, shooting near 7th and Lake leaves man wounded

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The Brief Racine police said one person was shot after a fight involving three people. It happened near 7th and Lake late Sunday night. Police said the person who fired the gun is cooperating with the investigation.



Racine police said one person was shot after a fight late Sunday night, Aug. 16.

What we know:

It happened just after 11:45 p.m. Officers responded to the area of 7th and Lake, where a 34-year-old man was found shot and wounded.

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Police said a preliminary investigation determined the man was involved in a fight with a female, and another male intervened. That male then fired a gun after he, too, was assaulted.

What we don't know:

The male who fired the gun is cooperating with the investigation, police said, and has not been criminally charged at this time. Police did not identify that person.

The 34-year-old man who was shot was taken to a hospital, but his condition is not known at this time. It's unclear if the other two people involved had any injuries related to the fight.

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