Racine police: Fight, shooting near 7th and Lake leaves man wounded
RACINE, Wis. - Racine police said one person was shot after a fight late Sunday night, Aug. 16.
What we know:
It happened just after 11:45 p.m. Officers responded to the area of 7th and Lake, where a 34-year-old man was found shot and wounded.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Police said a preliminary investigation determined the man was involved in a fight with a female, and another male intervened. That male then fired a gun after he, too, was assaulted.
What we don't know:
The male who fired the gun is cooperating with the investigation, police said, and has not been criminally charged at this time. Police did not identify that person.
The 34-year-old man who was shot was taken to a hospital, but his condition is not known at this time. It's unclear if the other two people involved had any injuries related to the fight.
Featured
The Source: Information in this story is from the Racine Police Department.