Racine rollover crash; 3 people injured
RACINE - Three people were injured in a rollover crash in Racine on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 30.
What we know:
According to the Racine Police Department, first responders arrived on scene at around 2:11 p.m. near 9th Street and Park Avenue.
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A Mitsubishi failed to stop at a stop sign while going west on 9th Street and was hit by a Chrysler van that was going south on Park, according to a preliminary investigation.
The driver of the Mitsubishi, a 73-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
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The passenger, a 58-year-old woman, and the driver of the Chrysler, a 43-year-old man, were also taken to a hospital.
The Source: Information in this post was sent to us by the Racine Police Department.