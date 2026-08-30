Racine rollover crash; 3 people injured

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The Brief Three people were injured in a rollover crash in Racine on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 30. A 73-year-old woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. A 58-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man were also taken to a hospital.



Three people were injured in a rollover crash in Racine on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 30.

What we know:

According to the Racine Police Department, first responders arrived on scene at around 2:11 p.m. near 9th Street and Park Avenue.

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A Mitsubishi failed to stop at a stop sign while going west on 9th Street and was hit by a Chrysler van that was going south on Park, according to a preliminary investigation.

The driver of the Mitsubishi, a 73-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

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The passenger, a 58-year-old woman, and the driver of the Chrysler, a 43-year-old man, were also taken to a hospital.