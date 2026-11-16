Racine police standoff; wanted person barricaded in home, later arrested
RACINE, Wis. - Racine police were involved in a standoff with a wanted person on Monday, Nov. 16.
Chase and standoff
What To Know:
According to the Racine Police Department, at about 3:40 p.m. officers tried to assist a neighboring jurisdiction with a vehicle pursuit that started with an attempted traffic stop near 16th and Taylor.
The driver failed to stop and crashed his vehicle near 11th and Davis.
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The driver then ran into a home, which was known to him, near 10th and Hilker.
Suspect taken into custody
SWAT and crisis negotiators were called to the scene, and just before 5:30 p.m. the 29-year-old male suspect was taken into custody without further incident for numerous felony charges.
The Source: Racine police provided the information. FOX6 crews also went to the scene.