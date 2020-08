The Racine Police Department on Friday, Aug. 28 requested the public's assistance in locating Victor Langston.

Langston, 51, was last seen walking away from a group home near 16th Street and Franklin Street in Racine.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and gray/green sweatpants.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Racine Police Department at 262-886-2300.