Racine Pizza Hut roof fire; restaurant damaged by smoke, water

RACINE, Wis. - Racine firefighters were dispatched on Monday evening, Jan. 26, to a roof fire at the Pizza Hut restaurant on Washington Avenue.
What we know:
A news release from the Racine Fire Department says crews were dispatched around 6:45 p.m. People driving by the restaurant called the fire in along with employees who noticed smoke inside the building.
When crews arrived on the scene, flames were seen from behind the south roof façade. Firefighters attacked the fire and were able to bring it under control within 30 minutes.
Other units searched the interior for occupants and performed overhaul activities on the roof and inside the building.
The south roof area and façade suffered major fire and water damage while the interior of the restaurant suffered water and smoke damage. Damage to the building is estimated at $100,000. About $50,000 of the contents of the building were also damaged.
No civilians or firefighters were injured.
The fire remains under investigation by a Racine Fire Department investigator.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Racine Fire Department.