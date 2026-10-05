Racine park shooting leaves 1 teen dead, community calls for peace

The Brief An early morning shooting in Racine left a 17-year-old boy dead and a 16-year-old boy hospitalized. Police said the 16-year-old is a person of interest in custody connected to the incident. Two community groups hosted an event Sunday to offer support and call for peace following the violence.



An early morning shooting in Racine left one teen dead and another in the hospital. Surveillance video in the area shows shots ranging out around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4.

The incident happened at Lockwood Park on Graceland Boulevard.

Teen killed in shooting

The backstory:

FOX6 obtained video showing numerous cars speeding out of the parking lot after multiple gunshots.

Racine police said there was a large gathering at the park. Police said at some point there was an altercation where a 17-year-old boy was shot in the back. The victim has been identified as 17-year-old Samarion Campbell.

He was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital for treatment, where he later died from his injuries.

Officers also said a 16-year-old boy was shot in the torso. He was also taken to Ascension All Saints Hospital and later to Children's Hospital.

Racine park shooting leaves 1 teen dead

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Police said the 16-year-old is considered a person of interest in the shooting and was taken into custody in connection with the investigation. As of Sunday night, he was still in the hospital.

Event to spread hope

What they're saying:

On Sunday afternoon, two Racine organizations hosted a joint event to try to spread hope and help in the community.

"My heart goes out to the parents, because you always want your babies to come home safely," said Tatiyana Young, president and founder of the Little Blessings Exchange.

"We were maybe thinking about canceling because obviously that is a scary situation, but I feel like the community needed us more," said Rylie Mulkey, co-founder of Thrift and Thrive.

The two said what happened in the park is not a reflection of the area.

Racine park shooting leaves 1 teen dead

"It seems like there has kind of been a lot of violence that's been happening over the last few weekends here in Racine, which is very unfortunate; we're a beautiful city," Young said.

Young and Mulkey said they are encouraging the public to spread positivity in a time when violence seems front and center.

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"Things happen in the community; unfortunately, we can't control what happens," Young said. "But we can control how we react, how we come together and try to make a difference."

Police tips

What you can do:

Racine police said the shooting remains an active investigation. Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Police said callers can remain anonymous and call Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using P3 Tips.

Editor's note: This post was updated with additional information from the Racine Police Department.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6 staff and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.