Expand / Collapse search

Racine Mayor Cory Mason won't seek reelection

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Politics
Published November 6, 2026 9:57 AM CST
Published November 6, 2026 9:57 AM CST

The Brief

    • Racine Mayor Cory Mason on Friday announced that he will not seek reelection.
    • Mason was first elected Mayor in 2017. He served in the Wisconsin Assembly before that.
    • The mayor's current term ends in April 2027.

RACINE, Wis. - Racine Mayor Cory Mason on Friday announced that he will not seek reelection in April 2027.  

The backstory:

Mason was first elected in a special election in 2017. He was later reelected to two full terms as mayor.

Racine Mayor Cory Mason

What they're saying:

In a statement, Mason said:

"Twenty years ago today, on November 7, 2006, this community first elected me to the state Assembly. I went on to win eight more elections; five as a state Representative and three as Mayor. It has been the honor of my professional life to represent the Racine community. After 20 years, with humility and gratitude, I believe now is the time to pass the torch of leadership on to the next generation."

What's next:

Mason's current term ends in April 2027.

This is a breaking news update. Check back for more.

The Source: Information in this story is from the City of Racine.

PoliticsRacineNews