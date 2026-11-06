Racine Mayor Cory Mason won't seek reelection
RACINE, Wis. - Racine Mayor Cory Mason on Friday announced that he will not seek reelection in April 2027.
The backstory:
Mason was first elected in a special election in 2017. He was later reelected to two full terms as mayor.
Racine Mayor Cory Mason
What they're saying:
In a statement, Mason said:
"Twenty years ago today, on November 7, 2006, this community first elected me to the state Assembly. I went on to win eight more elections; five as a state Representative and three as Mayor. It has been the honor of my professional life to represent the Racine community. After 20 years, with humility and gratitude, I believe now is the time to pass the torch of leadership on to the next generation."
What's next:
Mason's current term ends in April 2027.
This is a breaking news update. Check back for more.
The Source: Information in this story is from the City of Racine.