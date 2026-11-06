The Brief Racine Mayor Cory Mason on Friday announced that he will not seek reelection. Mason was first elected Mayor in 2017. He served in the Wisconsin Assembly before that. The mayor's current term ends in April 2027.



Racine Mayor Cory Mason on Friday announced that he will not seek reelection in April 2027.

The backstory:

Mason was first elected in a special election in 2017. He was later reelected to two full terms as mayor.

Racine Mayor Cory Mason

What they're saying:

In a statement, Mason said:

"Twenty years ago today, on November 7, 2006, this community first elected me to the state Assembly. I went on to win eight more elections; five as a state Representative and three as Mayor. It has been the honor of my professional life to represent the Racine community. After 20 years, with humility and gratitude, I believe now is the time to pass the torch of leadership on to the next generation."

What's next:

Mason's current term ends in April 2027.

This is a breaking news update. Check back for more.