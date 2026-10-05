The Brief Racine police are investigating the fatal Sunday morning shooting of 17-year-old Samarion Campbell. A 16-year-old suspect is in custody at the hospital; homicide charges were referred. Family and friends urge an end to community gun violence as police seek additional tips.



A shooting at Racine's Lockwood Park killed 17-year-old Samarion Campbell and sent another teen to the hospital early Sunday morning, Oct. 4.

17-year-old killed

What they're saying:

For nearly two days, Giselle Aranda has been restless. Her reality is rocked, and her voice is almost gone. She said there has only been one thing on her mind: her 17-year-old brother, Samarion Campbell.

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"I can't go to sleep. It's just like it doesn't feel real," she said. "He was a good person, he was funny, and this is just so sad."

FOX6's Darronte Matthews speaks to loved ones of Samarion Campbell

Aranda said loved ones were at Racine's Lockwood Park celebrating the birthday of their sister, Sandra, who died in February. More people started showing up to the park just before 1:30 a.m. and fights broke out. She said her brother ended up getting into a fight with one person. That's when she said a 16-year-old, who her brother had previous issues with, came up and shot him in the back.

Nearby surveillance video captured the sound of gunshots and a caravan of cars speeding out of the park seconds later. Police said Campbell died at the hospital.

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"I just remember me being on top of my brother and just asking for help," Aranda said. "I'm so hurt because I lost two siblings in like a year, and this one is really taking me because this is my baby brother."

Aranda said Campbell was a junior in high school who had just turned 17 last month. She said she just wants him back and for the person responsible for his death to go to prison.

Loved ones of Samarion Campbell shared video of fights before the fatal shooting at Lockwood Park

"Just hearing those gunshots, like, it's just a lot," Dariyah Stidman, Campbell's friend, said. She is calling for an end to violence that she said seems to be more prevalent in the city.

"I want everybody to remember him and at least get something started in the community to stop the gun violence, because this is unacceptable."

16-year-old wounded, in custody

What we know:

Officers said the 16-year-old boy was also shot in the torso, and investigators are still trying to figure out how. Racine police said the 16-year-old is in custody at the hospital, and the department has referred a charge of first-degree intentional homicide to the district attorney's office.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the 16-year-old or confirmed if he and Campbell knew one another.

Police tips

What you can do:

The shooting remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. To remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or use the P3 app.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s reporter and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.