The Brief Racine County prosecutors accuse a 16-year-old boy of killing another teen. It happened during a fight at Lockwood Park in early October. Samarion Campell, 17, was shot in the back and died at a hospital.



Racine County prosecutors accuse a 16-year-old boy of shooting and killing another teen during an October fight at Lockwood Park.

Criminal charges

In court:

Court records show the 16-year-old is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and a gun possession misdemeanor. He had a court appearance on Thursday and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 19.

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FOX6 News is not naming the 16-year-old at this time because, while charged as an adult, he's being held in juvenile detention and may also be a shooting victim himself.

James E. Lockwood Park, Racine

Lockwood Park shooting | Oct. 4, 2026

The backstory:

Samarion Campbell, 17, was shot in the back and died at a hospital. Police later found the 16-year-old a few blocks south of the park with a gunshot wound of his own, according to a criminal complaint.

What they're saying:

Court filings said a witness told police that a group of friends went to a party at a roller rink, where Campbell was involved in an argument. That party ended less than 10 minutes after they got there, so they went to a different party at Lockwood Park. There, someone approached Campbell "looking to fight," hit Campbell and knocked Campbell to the ground. Other boys then jumped in to assault Campbell.

The witness was trying to separate the boys when she heard someone say, "Come on, come on, he got a gun," the complaint said. The witness didn't see who had a gun, but took off running and heard gunshots. She then called 911 and saw people helping Campbell, who was on the ground.

Samarion Campbell

Another witness said they were at the park for about an hour before someone "started having problems" with Campbell, "trying to fight him," according to court filings. The witness said multiple people jumped Campbell, and the witness got involved to help Campbell when the 16-year-old approached with a gun and shot Campbell in the back.

The witness said the 16-year-old was shot, too, but he wasn't sure how – he didn't see anyone other than the 16-year-old with a gun. The witness added that the 16-year-old wasn't part of the group of people who were attacking Campbell but was "associated with that group." He also said that the 16-year-old and Campbell had "prior personal problems."

16-year-old in custody

Dig deeper:

A detective interviewed the 16-year-old at the hospital. The complaint states he told them he ran over to the fight because "they was pulling out guns and stuff." He initially denied being involved in the altercation, knowing Campbell or having a gun.

Court filings said the 16-year-old was connected to hospital monitoring equipment when investigators showed him an image taken from a video the night of the shooting, and his heart rate had a "significant increase." The image showed a person with a gun dressed in the same clothing the 16-year-old was wearing when he arrived at the hospital.

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Eventually, the 16-year-old said: "I'm sorry, I thought they was gonna kill him." The complaint said he told investigators he was trying to protect a friend during the fight with Campbell and only meant to shoot one round to stop the fight. According to court filings, video of the shooting showed there was no active fighting and the friend was "not believed to be anywhere near" Campbell at the time. The 16-year-old said he did not know his shot hit Campbell.

The 16-year-old then admitted it was him in the video apologized for lying to police, the complaint said, adding that he dind't meant to hit anyone. He also said he didn't know what happened to the gun.

It's not clear based on information from police and court filings how the 16-year-old was shot and wounded. He described the person who shot him as a "Black male with dreadlock style hair" in a car that was "parked weird, across a couple parking spots" at the park.