Racine lead service line replacement; construction begins Wednesday

The Brief Racine is starting construction on lead service line replacement efforts. The goal is to replace 10,000 lead service lines in the next five years. Racine leaders say it's a $130 million investment.



Racine Mayor Cory Mason and the EquiFlow Lead-Free Racine Program will host a kick-off event Wednesday to mark the start of construction on lead service line replacement efforts.

EquiFlow Lead-Free Racine Program

What we know:

Over the next five years, the EquiFlow Racine will invest $130 million into public health and infrastructure by replacing an estimated 10,000 lead service lines, ensuring the long-term resilience of the city's water system.

The program is projected to replace more than 650 lead service lines during the 2026 construction season alone, with the pace expected to accelerate in the following years.

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Alongside protecting public health, EquiFlow Racine is designed to keep the economic benefits here in Racine, supporting local jobs and workforce development through the Racine Works Program and partnerships with LiUNA and other unions.

Beyond protecting public health, EquiFlow Racine is designed to keep economic benefits within the community.