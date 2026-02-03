Racine house fire; 6 rescued by firefighters, including 4 children

article

Six people were rescued from a house fire in Racine on Tuesday morning, Feb. 3.

What we know:

According to the Racine Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a home on Buchanan Street near Hubbard Street around 6 a.m.

First arriving units reported fire victims on the front porch roof and hanging from a second floor window.

Fire crews rescued a total of six fire victims, two adults and four kids. All victims were transported to Ascension All Saints Racine.

One of the adult victims was rescued by ladder from the second floor window and was unconscious.

One officer was injured when a fire victim jumped from the second floor porch roof to the ground.

The fire is under investigation at this time.