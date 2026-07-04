Racine house fire; 4 people, 6 pets uninjured

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The Brief A Racine home near Douglas Avenue and Rapids Drive was damaged after a fire Friday afternoon, July 3. All occupants, including four people and six pets, were out of the home when fire crews arrived. No injuries were reported.



A fire damaged a Racine home near Douglas Avenue and Rapids Drive Friday afternoon, July 3.

Fire details

What we know:

According to the Racine Fire Department, a resident of the house noticed black smoke coming from the second floor and called 911.

First responders arrived to the scene and found fire coming from the front window of a bedroom on the second floor. All four occupants and six pets were out of the home.

Fire and smoke damage were contained to the second floor. The basement and first floor sustained moderate water damage.

The house had no smoke alarms. The Racine Fire Department reminds residents of the importance of working smoke alarms for early warnings and to prevent fire deaths and injuries.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is still unknown but does not appear to be suspicious.