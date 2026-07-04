Racine house fire; 4 people, 6 pets uninjured
RACINE - A fire damaged a Racine home near Douglas Avenue and Rapids Drive Friday afternoon, July 3.
Fire details
What we know:
According to the Racine Fire Department, a resident of the house noticed black smoke coming from the second floor and called 911.
First responders arrived to the scene and found fire coming from the front window of a bedroom on the second floor. All four occupants and six pets were out of the home.
Fire and smoke damage were contained to the second floor. The basement and first floor sustained moderate water damage.
The house had no smoke alarms. The Racine Fire Department reminds residents of the importance of working smoke alarms for early warnings and to prevent fire deaths and injuries.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is still unknown but does not appear to be suspicious.
The Source: Information in this post is from the Racine Fire Department.