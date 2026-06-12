article

The Brief The Racine Fire Department said a lightning strike may have sparked a garage fire. It happened near Virginia and Kinzie during Thursday night's severe storms.



The Racine Fire Department said a lightning strike may have sparked a garage fire during Thursday night's severe thunderstorms.

Local perspective:

Firefighters were called to a home near Virginia and Kinzie just before 6:40 p.m. They arrived within minutes and found smoke coming from a single-car garage with the fire inside.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Emergency personnel shut off electricity and ventilated the garage. The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes.

The cause of the fire was a possible lightning strike to the garage, according to the fire department.

Damage to the garage was estimated at $3,000. Another $1,000 worth of contents inside the garage was damaged or lost.

Featured article