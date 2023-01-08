Racine female shot, boy arrested

article

A "female" was shot in Racine Sunday morning, Jan. 8, and police said a "juvenile" was arrested.

The shooting happened shortly before noon. The female victim was airlifted to Milwaukee for medical treatment after being shot multiple times. Police said she was in serious condition. They did not provide the victim's age.

Police arrested a boy and are looking into what led to the gunfire.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Racine police at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.