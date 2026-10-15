Racine fatal shooting; began as neighbor dispute, led to altercation

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The Brief A 52-year-old man was shot and killed following a neighbor dispute and physical altercation inside a home. The 44-year-old caller reported shooting the man after being assaulted inside the home The caller is cooperating with the investigation.



One person was killed in a shooting in Racine early Thursday morning, Oct. 15. The incident began as a neighbor dispute.

Shooting details

What To Know:

According to the Racine Police Department, just before 3 a.m. officers responded to the area of Ruby and Greenfield near (3 Mile Road) for a report of a shooting.

The caller said they were assaulted inside their home and shot someone. When officers got there, they found a 52-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. The 52-year-old man died on scene.

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Preliminary information indicates that this began as a neighbor dispute that led to a physical altercation and a subsequent discharge of a firearm. The person who discharged the firearm, a 44-year-old man, is cooperating with the investigation. This was an isolated incident.

This remains an active and open investigation. Racine Police investigators have been in communication with the Racine County District Attorney's Office as they further review this case.

Police tips

What you can do:

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information or video that anyone may have regarding this incident. Any witnesses or people with information are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the P3 Tips app.