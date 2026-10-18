Racine fatal shooting; 63-year-old woman arrested

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The Brief A 30-year-old man was killed after being shot in the head in a Racine home early Sunday, Oct. 18. A 63-year-old woman was arrested. Racine police said this was an isolated incident that started with a family argument.



A 30-year-old man was killed after being shot in the head in a Racine home early Sunday, Oct. 18.

Fatal domestic shooting

What we know:

Officers responded to the shooting scene near Russet and Durand at around 3:11 a.m., according to the Racine Police Department.

A 30-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary information indicates that there was a verbal argument between family members. Another family member, a 63-year-old woman, arrived at the residence and shot the victim.

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She was arrested and charges have been referred to the Racine County District Attorney's Office.

Racine police tips

What they're saying:

The isolated incident is under investigation.

Anyone with more information or video is asked to contact the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. To stay anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or use the P3 Tips.