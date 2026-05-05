Racine fatal crash: Man on mobility scooter hit by car, dies at hospital

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The Brief Racine police are investigating a fatal accident that happened on Monday, May 4. A man was hit by a vehicle while attempting to cross the roadway on an electric mobility scooter. The man died at the hospital.



A man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Racine while attempting to cross the roadway on an electric mobility scooter.

Fatal accident

What we know:

According to the Racine Police Department, the crash happened around 3:40 p.m. on Monday, May 4 near 18th Street and Taylor Avenue.

Police say a 61-year-old man was attempting to cross the roadway on an electric mobility scooter when he was struck by a vehicle. The man died at the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle, an 84-year-old man, remained on scene and was cooperative with the investigation.

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Police tips

What you can do:

Racine Police Traffic investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this incident. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7816.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the P3 Tips.