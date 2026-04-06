Racine Farmers Market on the Lake opens May 9 at Festival Park

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The Brief The Racine Farmers Market on the Lake debuts Saturday, May 9, at Festival Park, featuring over 60 vendors every Saturday through October. Key highlights include free $2 tokens for children to buy produce, a "Taste It Tent" for samples, and a $20 SNAP/FoodShare matching program. The lakefront event offers live music, cooking demonstrations by local chefs, a cash bar, and themed festivals.



The new Racine Farmers Market on the Lake launches Saturday, May 9, bringing local farmers, artisans, food, music, and community together every Saturday at Festival Park.

Farmers Market on the Lake

What we know:

A news release says the market runs from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday from May through October. It will feature 60+ regional vendors offering farm-fresh produce, eggs, cheeses, baked breads, artisan foods, flowers, and handcrafted goods—all set against the spectacular backdrop of Lake Michigan.

Highlights of the farmers market include:

Kids Coins, sponsored by Educators Credit Union, giving every child ages 5–12 a free $2 token to purchase their own fresh produce and learn healthy shopping habits.

The Taste It Tent, sponsored by Martin Law Office, where visitors can sample fresh foods before they buy. Try something they never tasted before.

Live music under the big tent, sponsored by Double Tree by Hilton, featuring local artists each week.

Hot food vendors and cold drinks, perfect for enjoying lunch while overlooking Racine’s beautiful lakefront.A cash bar with rotating drink specials for visitors looking to relax and enjoy the waterfront atmosphere.

Cooking demonstrations by local chefs. Olde Madrid will demo in-season products and feature them at the restaurant that week.

Special days during the season like Spud Fest, Apple Day and a Salsa Showdown!

Through the Wisconsin FoodShare program, SNAP-eligible families can receive a free $20 match when they shop at the market—helping stretch food budgets while increasing access to healthy, locally grown food.

For additional information, vendor inquiries, or partnership opportunities, you are invited to visit RacineFarmersMarket.com.