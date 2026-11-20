The Brief A woman is accused of running over her boyfriend, killing him, in Racine. The victim, Darius Allen, was hit near Wisconsin and Hubbard. The accused, Adasia Jones, pleaded not guilty on Thursday.



A Mount Pleasant woman accused of running over her boyfriend, killing him, in Racine pleaded not guilty and was bound over for trial on Thursday, Nov. 19.

In court:

The Racine County District Attorney's Office charged 22-year-old Adasia Jones with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. Court records show she posted $15,000 cash bond and was released from custody on Sept. 28.

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Adasia Jones

Man run over in Racine

The backstory:

It happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 20. Officers got to the scene near Wisconsin and Hubbard and found the victim, 26-year-old Darius Allen, in the street. He died at a hospital.

What they're saying:

According to a criminal complaint, officers spoke to Jones at the scene, and she admitted she was the driver. Jones also told police she was in a relationship with Allen, and he had choked her before jumping on the hood of her car and refusing to get off. She said she drove away, and Allen fell off of the car. She said she then drove a short distance, turned around to see if he was OK, didn't see him and accidentally ran him over.

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The complaint said Jones had glassy eyes and told police she had two shots of vodka a few hours earlier. During field sobriety tests, she said: "Ima be real, I'm drunk because he kept me up all night." She later estimated she was driving around 10-15 mph.

A witness told police she heard a noise but did not see what happened and saw the car in the middle of the street with Jones standing outside it, the complaint said. The witness heard Jones say twice that she "hit him."

The complaint said another witness told police that Jones and Allen were arguing, and he saw Allen on the hood of the car before he fell off. The witness then went outside and saw Jones stop her car and yell, "Oh my god!"

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