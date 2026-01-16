Racine crash: Driver arrested, passenger extricated
RACINE, Wis. - Racine police said two people were injured, one of whom was arrested, after a car crashed into a building on Thursday morning, Jan. 16.
What they're saying:
It happened around 11 a.m. Police said the car hit a sign and then the porch of a building near 11th and Washington. Photos from the scene showed it damaged a section of siding beneath the porch.
Both the driver and a passenger were injured, police said, and they are both expected to survive. The passenger had to be extricated from the car. Photos showed both driver's side doors had been removed.
Police took the driver into custody and said, after he was treated, he would be taken to the Racine County Jail.
No other vehicles were involved.
