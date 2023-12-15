Racine County suspected opioid alert; increase seen in overdoses

article

Racine County Public Health and the Racine Public Health Department issued on Thursday, Dec. 14 a public health alert due to an increase in suspected opioid drug overdoses in Racine County.

Officials noted Sunday, Dec. 10- through Thursday, Dec. 14 there were four reports of suspected opioid drug overdoses seen at hospital emergency departments. This is higher than expected, officials said.

A news release indicated there have been six suspected opioid overdoses in the last nine weeks. That comes to just two suspected overdose cases in the same period last year.

Racine County health officials said in 2023, there have been 171 suspected opioid overdose cases. They urge residents to always keep Narcan on hand as it may be necessary to use multiple doses until emergency medical help arrives.

Narcan and fentanyl test strips are available at the following:

Racine Public Health Department: 262-636-9341

Behavioral Health Services of Racine County : 262-638-6375

Officials urge all county residents that if you witness an overdose you should do the following: