Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling will not seek re-election

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling officially announced he will retire at the end of 2026 after nearly 32 years of service. First elected as the youngest sheriff in county history, Schmaling will conclude his career as its longest-serving sheriff with four terms in office, a news release says. Schmaling stated he remains dedicated to finishing his current term with full vigor.



"I am, however, deeply committed to completing my last term with the same vigor, ambition and commitment to public safety that I started my career with in 1995 and will officially retire at the end of 2026.

"I was blessed with the privilege to serve the citizens of Racine County for nearly 32 years, the first 16 years as a deputy sheriff and past 16 years as your elected sheriff, being elected and re-elected four times as the youngest and longest serving Sheriff in Racine County’s history. I want to give a huge thank you to all of my supporters. Your trust in me to serve and protect you is an honor that I took seriously and will treasure forever.

"The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is stronger, more professional and better prepared now more than ever to meet the challenges ahead. I am confident that the Sheriff’s Office will remain fully committed to integrity, service and the safety of our community far into the future. The brave and selfless men and women of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office represent the finest qualities that make the Racine County Sheriff’s Office a premier law enforcement agency.

"While I will be closing one chapter in my life, the future of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office and Racine County is bright."