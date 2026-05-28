The Brief Racine County prosecutors charged a man in a violent home invasion. The man is accused of breaking in with a shovel and fighting an elderly couple. Once in custody, court filings say the man had no memory of what happened.



Racine County prosecutors accuse a man of breaking into a couple's home and trying to kill them earlier this month.

Charges filed

In court:

Michael Lucy, 25, is charged with seven felonies, including two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of battery to an elder.

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Court records show Lucy pleaded not guilty on Wednesday and was bound over for trial. He's being held in the Racine County Jail on $100,000 cash bond.

Michael Lucy

Home invasion arrest

The backstory:

On May 16, a Racine County sheriff's deputy was called to a home on Durand Avenue east of Burlington. A criminal complaint said a woman reported that someone broke into her home and was fighting her husband.

The deputy found blood and broken glass when he arrived. A 76-year-old man, who was holding a bathroom door closed, told the deputy a man was inside trying to escape through a window, according to the complaint. The deputy went outside and saw the man hanging out of a broken window as a 60-year-old woman stood outside holding a shovel.

Prosecutors said the man, later identified as Lucy, went back into the bathroom and burst through the door – knocking the 76-year-old to the ground. The deputy went back inside and took Lucy into custody, noting that he was covered in blood and mud and reeked of alcohol.

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According to the complaint, the couple did not know Lucy. The struggle lasted 15-20 minutes, and the 76-year-old man suffered cuts, bruises and injuries all over his body.

What they're saying:

Lucy was taken to a hospital after the incident. He claimed he didn't remember what happened but "seemed surprised" when a deputy told him, the complaint said. He admitted to drinking, but claimed he did not use any drugs. Court filings said his BAC was .188, and there was THC and cocaine in his system.

Victims recount break-in

What they're saying:

The 76-year-old was making coffee and noticed a chicken had gotten out of its coop, court filings said. He was headed outside to check on it when he heard a scream and then saw Lucy use a shovel to break the glass pane of his door and let himself into the house.

Racine County Sheriff's Office

Prosecutors said Lucy, shovel in hand, then rushed the 76-year-old and started to choke him and push him throughout the house. The two fell into a bathroom as the fight continued, and the man said he thought Lucy was going to kill them.

The 60-year-old told investigators she tried to hold Lucy down as he fought her husband, the complaint said, and later started to hit him with a rock. During the fight, she said Lucy pushed her husband head-first into a shower – knocking him unconscious – and then started to attack her.

When the 76-year-old man regained consciousness, court filings said he and his wife were able to get out of the bathroom and close the door with Lucy still inside. They then did what they could to keep him in there until the deputy arrived.

The complaint said damage to the victims' home was estimated at $5,000.

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