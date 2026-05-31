Racine bedroom fire Saturday; no injuries, $80K in damage

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The Brief On Saturday evening, the Racine Fire Department responded to a bedroom fire at a home near 17th and Center. Everyone got out of the home safely and the fire was brought under control within 14 minutes. The fire caused about $80,000 in damage.



A fire at a home in Racine caused significant damage on Saturday evening, May 30. However, everyone inside was able to get out safely.

Fire response

What we know:

According to the Racine Fire Department, at about 5:30 p.m., firefighters were called to 17th and Center for a report of a bedroom. When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the second story of the home, smoke detectors sounding, and all the occupants outside.

Crews went into the home and found smoke coming from upstairs and heavy fire behind a partially closed door to a bedroom. The fire was brought under control within 14 minutes of the first arriving units.

The bedroom sustained heavy fire and smoke damage, while the rest of the second floor sustained light to moderate smoke damage, except for the one bedroom which had its door closed.

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The fire department estimated $60,000 in damage to the house and $20,000 in damage to the contents inside. The fire is still under investigation.

Importance of smoke detectors

Big picture view:

Working smoke detectors alerted the occupants of the home at the time of the fire.

The Racine Fire Department emphasizes that the fire could have been a lot worse if smoke detectors were not working or not present. Working Smoke alarms save lives. About three out of five fire deaths happen in homes with either no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms. Fire spreads fast and working smoke alarms give you early warning so you can get outside quickly.