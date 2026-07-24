Racine apartment fire; 6 cats dead, firefighter injured

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The Brief A firefighter was injured, and six cats were killed in a fire in Racine late Wednesday night, July 22. Three residents were displaced. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.



A firefighter was injured, and six cats were killed in a fire in Racine late Wednesday night, July 22. Three residents were also displaced.

What we know:

According to the Racine Fire Department, emergency responders arrived to the scene near Lasalle Street and Romayne Avenue for a report of an apartment fire.

Firefighters saw heavy smoke and forced entry into the affected unit. The fire was deemed under control in just under 15 minutes.

A firefighter was taken to the hospital and released with a minor injury.

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Six cats were found dead in the apartment and three residents were displaced.

The Racine Fire Department was assisted by the Racine Police Department, WE Energies, the Racine County Sheriff's Office and the American Red Cross.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or use the P3 tips app.